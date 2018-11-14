Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League 2018 Cy Young Voting

November 14, 2018 6:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Total points on a 7-4-3-2-1 basis
Player 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Tot
Jacob deGrom, Mets 29 1 207
Max Scherzer, Nationals 1 29 123
Aaron Nola, Phillies 27 2 1 86
Kyle Freeland, Rockies 2 17 9 49
Patrick Corbin, Diamondbacks 7 9 23
Miles Mikolas, Cardinals 1 1 8 13
Josh Hader, Brewers 1 2 4
Mike Foltynewicz, Braves 1 1 3
Jon Lester, Cubs 1 2

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Somewhere over the rainbow at Boca Chica Naval Air Station

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated