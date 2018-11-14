National League 2018 Cy Young Voting

|Total points on a 7-4-3-2-1 basis
|Player
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|Tot
|Jacob deGrom, Mets
|29
|1
|–
|–
|–
|207
|Max Scherzer, Nationals
|1
|29
|–
|–
|–
|123
|Aaron Nola, Phillies
|–
|–
|27
|2
|1
|86
|Kyle Freeland, Rockies
|–
|–
|2
|17
|9
|49
|Patrick Corbin, Diamondbacks
|–
|–
|–
|7
|9
|23
|Miles Mikolas, Cardinals
|–
|–
|1
|1
|8
|13
|Josh Hader, Brewers
|–
|–
|–
|1
|2
|4
|Mike Foltynewicz, Braves
|–
|–
|–
|1
|1
|3
|Jon Lester, Cubs
|–
|–
|–
|1
|–
|2
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.