National League 2018 Cy Young Voting

Total points on a 7-4-3-2-1 basis Player 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Tot Jacob deGrom, Mets 29 1 – – – 207 Max Scherzer, Nationals 1 29 – – – 123 Aaron Nola, Phillies – – 27 2 1 86 Kyle Freeland, Rockies – – 2 17 9 49 Patrick Corbin, Diamondbacks – – – 7 9 23 Miles Mikolas, Cardinals – – 1 1 8 13 Josh Hader, Brewers – – – 1 2 4 Mike Foltynewicz, Braves – – – 1 1 3 Jon Lester, Cubs – – – 1 – 2

