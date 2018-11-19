Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Rugby League star Hayne charged with sexual assault

November 19, 2018 10:07 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

SYDNEY (AP) — National Rugby League star Jarryd Hayne has been charged with sexual assault and will appear in a Sydney court next month.

The 30-year-old Hayne went to a Sydney police station with his manager on Monday and was later charged over the alleged sexual assault of a 26-year-old woman on Sept. 30, the night of the NRL final between Sydney Roosters and Melbourne Storm.

The ex-Australia fullback, who spent a season with the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL before returning to rugby league via a brief stint with Fiji’s rugby sevens squad in 2016, was granted bail on the condition he surrender his passport and don’t go to the city of Newcastle, north of Sydney.

Hayne, who is off contract with the Parramatta Eels, is set to appear at the Burwood Local Court on Dec. 10.

Advertisement

A Parramatta spokesman told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. that the club would not comment because it was a court matter.

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg said he wouldn’t comment on Hayne’s playing future.

“Jarryd has got issues to deal with and they have got nothing to do with rugby league at the moment, so I am not prepared to talk about,” Greenberg was quoted as saying by the Australian Associated Press.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
11|27 Warfighter Systems Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers complete extraction & special purpose insertion training

Today in History

1943: FDR attends Tehran Conference