National Rugby League star Hayne charged with sexual assault

SYDNEY (AP) — National Rugby League star Jarryd Hayne has been charged with sexual assault and will appear in a Sydney court next month.

The 30-year-old Hayne went to a Sydney police station with his manager on Monday and was later charged over the alleged sexual assault of a 26-year-old woman on Sept. 30, the night of the NRL final between Sydney Roosters and Melbourne Storm.

The ex-Australia fullback, who spent a season with the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL before returning to rugby league via a brief stint with Fiji’s rugby sevens squad in 2016, was granted bail on the condition he surrender his passport and don’t go to the city of Newcastle, north of Sydney.

Hayne, who is off contract with the Parramatta Eels, is set to appear at the Burwood Local Court on Dec. 10.

A Parramatta spokesman told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. that the club would not comment because it was a court matter.

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg said he wouldn’t comment on Hayne’s playing future.

“Jarryd has got issues to deal with and they have got nothing to do with rugby league at the moment, so I am not prepared to talk about,” Greenberg was quoted as saying by the Australian Associated Press.

