Nationals sign former Cardinals reliever Trevor Rosenthal

November 3, 2018 12:48 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals have signed former St. Louis Cardinals reliever Trevor Rosenthal to a one-year contract with a conditional option for 2020.

General manager Mike Rizzo announced the deal Saturday. The contract guarantees Rosenthal $7 million, and he can earn an additional $8 million in performance bonuses.

Rosenthal hasn’t pitched since 2017 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. The 28-year-old is a hard-throwing right-hander with 121 career saves in the majors, all with St. Louis.

Rosenthal had a career-high 48 saves in 2015 and was a National League All-Star. He had only 14 saves in 2016 and 11 in 2017 before getting injured.

The Cardinals released Rosenthal in November 2017, a few months after he had surgery.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

