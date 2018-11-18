Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Navy holds off Bryant’s run for an 83-79 win

November 18, 2018 4:50 pm
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Greg Summer’s layup with four seconds left served as the difference and Navy withstood Bryant 83-79 on Sunday.

Bryant’s Adam Grant scored in the paint to bring the Bulldogs within a basket 4 seconds before Summer’s bucket. Navy led 34-27 at halftime and briefly extended the margin to double digits when Cam Davis’ 3-pointer made it 40-29 after intermission. Bryant posted a 12-2 run with SaBastian Townes’s basket making it 42-41 with 16:26 left. Navy again held a brief double-digit lead before Bryant made its final push.

Davis led Navy (2-2) with 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting, George Kiernan scored 14 with eight assists and Danny Ogele added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Grant led Bryant (1-3) with 21 points, Joe Kasperzyk scored 18 — on 12-of-13-shooting from the foul line — and distributed eight assists. Townes scored 13, Byron Hawkins 12 and Patrick Harding 10.

