All Times EST Eastern Conference Atlantic Division W L PCT GB Westchester 1 0 1.000 — Delaware 0 0 .000 ½ Raptors 0 0 .000 ½ Long Island 0 0 .000 ½ Maine 0 1 .000 1 Central Division W L PCT GB Windy City 0 0 .000 — Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 — Canton 0 0 .000 — Wisconsin 0 0 .000 — Grand Rapids 0 1 .000 ½ Southeast Division W L PCT GB Erie 1 0 1.000 — Lakeland 0 0 .000 ½ Capital City 0 0 .000 ½ Greensboro 0 0 .000 ½ Western Conference Midwest Division W L PCT GB Memphis 0 0 .000 — Sioux Falls 0 0 .000 — Oklahoma City 0 0 .000 — Iowa 0 0 .000 — Pacific Division W L PCT GB South Bay 0 0 .000 — Agua Caliente 0 0 .000 — Stockton 0 0 .000 — Santa Cruz 0 0 .000 — Northern Arizona 0 0 .000 — Southwest Division W L PCT GB Salt Lake City 0 0 .000 — Texas 0 0 .000 — Austin 0 0 .000 — Rio Grande Valley 0 0 .000 —

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Erie 125, Grand Rapids 114

Westchester 95, Maine 92

Salt Lake City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Greensboro at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Delaware at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Greensboro at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Erie, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Texas at Austin, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Canton at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Stockton at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Northern Arizona, 10 p.m.

