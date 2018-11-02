|All Times EST
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Westchester
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Raptors
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Long Island
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Maine
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Windy City
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Canton
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Grand Rapids
|0
|1
|.000
|½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Erie
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Lakeland
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Capital City
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Western Conference
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Sioux Falls
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Oklahoma City
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|South Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Agua Caliente
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Stockton
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Santa Cruz
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Northern Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|½
___
No games scheduled
Erie 125, Grand Rapids 114
Westchester 95, Maine 92
Salt Lake City 136, Iowa 101
Fort Wayne at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Lakeland at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Greensboro at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Delaware at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Greensboro at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Erie, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Texas at Austin, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Canton at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Stockton at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Northern Arizona, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.