Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NBA G League

November 3, 2018 12:28 am
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L PCT GB
Westchester 1 0 1.000
Delaware 0 0 .000 ½
Raptors 0 0 .000 ½
Long Island 0 0 .000 ½
Maine 0 1 .000 1
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Windy City 1 0 1.000
Canton 0 0 .000 ½
Fort Wayne 0 1 .000 1
Grand Rapids 0 1 .000 1
Wisconsin 0 1 .000 1
Southeast Division
W L PCT GB
Erie 1 0 1.000
Greensboro 1 0 1.000
Capital City 0 0 .000 ½
Lakeland 0 1 .000 1
Western Conference
Midwest Division
W L PCT GB
Sioux Falls 1 0 1.000
Oklahoma City 1 0 1.000
Memphis 0 0 .000 ½
Iowa 0 1 .000 1
Pacific Division
W L PCT GB
South Bay 0 0 .000
Agua Caliente 0 0 .000
Santa Cruz 0 0 .000
Northern Arizona 0 0 .000
Stockton 0 1 .000 ½
Southwest Division
W L PCT GB
Salt Lake City 1 0 1.000
Texas 0 0 .000 ½
Rio Grande Valley 0 0 .000 ½
Austin 0 0 .000 ½

___

Friday’s Games

Erie 125, Grand Rapids 114

Westchester 95, Maine 92

Salt Lake City 138, Iowa 103

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Sioux Falls 112, Fort Wayne 101

Windy City 96, Lakeland 71

Greensboro 114, Wisconsin 98

Oklahoma City 124, Stockton 89

Saturday’s Games

Delaware at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Greensboro at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Erie, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Texas at Austin, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Canton at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Stockton at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Northern Arizona, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Delaware at Maine, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors pose for a command photo aboard naval ship

Today in History

1906: Roosevelt makes first presidential trip abroad