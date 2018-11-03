|All Times EST
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Raptors
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Westchester
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Long Island
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Delaware
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Maine
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Windy City
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Canton
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Fort Wayne
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Grand Rapids
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Wisconsin
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Erie
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Greensboro
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Capital City
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|Lakeland
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Western Conference
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Oklahoma City
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|South Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Agua Caliente
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Santa Cruz
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Northern Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Stockton
|0
|1
|.000
|½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|½
___
Erie 125, Grand Rapids 114
Westchester 95, Maine 92
Salt Lake City 138, Iowa 103
Sioux Falls 112, Fort Wayne 101
Windy City 96, Lakeland 71
Greensboro 114, Wisconsin 98
Oklahoma City 124, Stockton 89
Raptors 126, Delaware 125
Greensboro at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Erie 132, Lakeland 108
Windy City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Texas at Austin, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Canton at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Stockton at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Northern Arizona, 10 p.m.
Delaware at Maine, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.
