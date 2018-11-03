|All Times EST
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Long Island
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Raptors
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Westchester
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Delaware
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Maine
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Windy City
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Grand Rapids
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Fort Wayne
|0
|1
|.000
|½
|Canton
|0
|1
|.000
|½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Greensboro
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Erie
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Capital City
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Lakeland
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Western Conference
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Oklahoma City
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Memphis
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Iowa
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Stockton
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Santa Cruz
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Northern Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Agua Caliente
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|South Bay
|0
|1
|.000
|½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Salt Lake City
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Texas
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Austin
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
Erie 125, Grand Rapids 114
Westchester 95, Maine 92
Salt Lake City 138, Iowa 103
Sioux Falls 112, Fort Wayne 101
Windy City 96, Lakeland 71
Greensboro 114, Wisconsin 98
Oklahoma City 124, Stockton 89
Raptors 126, Delaware 125
Greensboro 107, Capital City 105
Erie 132, Lakeland 108
Grand Rapids 125, Windy City 108
Long Island 114, Westchester 105
Texas 126, Austin 120
Sioux Falls 114, Iowa 106
Rio Grande Valley 119, Memphis 103
Wisconsin 101, Canton 89
Stockton 108, South Bay 106
Santa Cruz at Northern Arizona, 10 p.m.
Delaware at Maine, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.
