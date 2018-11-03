All Times EST Eastern Conference Atlantic Division W L PCT GB Long Island 1 0 1.000 — Raptors 1 0 1.000 — Westchester 1 1 .500 ½ Delaware 0 1 .000 1 Maine 0 1 .000 1 Central Division W L PCT GB Wisconsin 1 1 .500 — Windy City 1 1 .500 — Grand Rapids 1 1 .500 — Fort Wayne 0 1 .000 ½ Canton 0 1 .000 ½ Southeast Division W L PCT GB Greensboro 2 0 1.000 — Erie 2 0 1.000 — Capital City 0 1 .000 1½ Lakeland 0 2 .000 2 Western Conference Midwest Division W L PCT GB Sioux Falls 2 0 1.000 — Oklahoma City 1 0 1.000 ½ Memphis 0 1 .000 1½ Iowa 0 2 .000 2 Pacific Division W L PCT GB Stockton 1 1 .500 — Santa Cruz 0 0 .000 — Northern Arizona 0 0 .000 — Agua Caliente 0 0 .000 — South Bay 0 1 .000 ½ Southwest Division W L PCT GB Rio Grande Valley 1 0 1.000 — Salt Lake City 1 0 1.000 — Austin 0 0 .000 ½ Texas 0 0 .000 ½

___

Friday’s Games

Erie 125, Grand Rapids 114

Westchester 95, Maine 92

Salt Lake City 138, Iowa 103

Advertisement

Sioux Falls 112, Fort Wayne 101

Windy City 96, Lakeland 71

Greensboro 114, Wisconsin 98

Oklahoma City 124, Stockton 89

Saturday’s Games

Raptors 126, Delaware 125

Greensboro 107, Capital City 105

Erie 132, Lakeland 108

Grand Rapids 125, Windy City 108

Long Island 114, Westchester 105

Texas at Austin, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls 114, Iowa 106

Rio Grande Valley 119, Memphis 103

Wisconsin 101, Canton 89

Stockton 108, South Bay 106

Santa Cruz at Northern Arizona, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Delaware at Maine, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.