NBA G League

November 3, 2018 11:08 pm
 
All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L PCT GB
Long Island 1 0 1.000
Raptors 1 0 1.000
Westchester 1 1 .500 ½
Delaware 0 1 .000 1
Maine 0 1 .000 1
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Wisconsin 1 1 .500
Windy City 1 1 .500
Grand Rapids 1 1 .500
Fort Wayne 0 1 .000 ½
Canton 0 1 .000 ½
Southeast Division
W L PCT GB
Erie 2 0 1.000
Greensboro 2 0 1.000
Capital City 0 1 .000
Lakeland 0 2 .000 2
Western Conference
Midwest Division
W L PCT GB
Sioux Falls 2 0 1.000
Oklahoma City 1 0 1.000 ½
Memphis 0 1 .000
Iowa 0 2 .000 2
Pacific Division
W L PCT GB
South Bay 0 0 .000
Agua Caliente 0 0 .000
Santa Cruz 0 0 .000
Northern Arizona 0 0 .000
Stockton 0 1 .000 ½
Southwest Division
W L PCT GB
Salt Lake City 1 0 1.000
Rio Grande Valley 1 0 1.000
Texas 0 0 .000 ½
Austin 0 0 .000 ½

___

Friday’s Games

Erie 125, Grand Rapids 114

Westchester 95, Maine 92

Salt Lake City 138, Iowa 103

Sioux Falls 112, Fort Wayne 101

Windy City 96, Lakeland 71

Greensboro 114, Wisconsin 98

Oklahoma City 124, Stockton 89

Saturday’s Games

Raptors 126, Delaware 125

Greensboro 107, Capital City 105

Erie 132, Lakeland 108

Grand Rapids 125, Windy City 108

Long Island 114, Westchester 105

Texas at Austin, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls 114, Iowa 106

Rio Grande Valley 119, Memphis 103

Wisconsin 101, Canton 89

Stockton at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Northern Arizona, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Delaware at Maine, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

