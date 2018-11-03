All Times EST Eastern Conference Atlantic Division W L PCT GB Raptors 1 0 1.000 — Long Island 1 0 1.000 — Westchester 1 1 .500 ½ Delaware 0 1 .000 1 Maine 0 1 .000 1 Central Division W L PCT GB Windy City 1 1 .500 — Grand Rapids 1 1 .500 — Canton 0 0 .000 — Fort Wayne 0 1 .000 ½ Wisconsin 0 1 .000 ½ Southeast Division W L PCT GB Erie 2 0 1.000 — Greensboro 2 0 1.000 — Capital City 0 1 .000 1½ Lakeland 0 2 .000 2 Western Conference Midwest Division W L PCT GB Sioux Falls 1 0 1.000 — Oklahoma City 1 0 1.000 — Memphis 0 0 .000 ½ Iowa 0 1 .000 1 Pacific Division W L PCT GB South Bay 0 0 .000 — Agua Caliente 0 0 .000 — Santa Cruz 0 0 .000 — Northern Arizona 0 0 .000 — Stockton 0 1 .000 ½ Southwest Division W L PCT GB Salt Lake City 1 0 1.000 — Texas 0 0 .000 ½ Rio Grande Valley 0 0 .000 ½ Austin 0 0 .000 ½

Friday’s Games

Erie 125, Grand Rapids 114

Westchester 95, Maine 92

Salt Lake City 138, Iowa 103

Sioux Falls 112, Fort Wayne 101

Windy City 96, Lakeland 71

Greensboro 114, Wisconsin 98

Oklahoma City 124, Stockton 89

Saturday’s Games

Raptors 126, Delaware 125

Greensboro 107, Capital City 105

Erie 132, Lakeland 108

Grand Rapids 125, Windy City 108

Long Island 114, Westchester 105

Texas at Austin, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Canton at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Stockton at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Northern Arizona, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Delaware at Maine, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

