|All Times EST
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Long Island
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Raptors
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Maine
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Westchester
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Delaware
|0
|2
|.000
|1½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Windy City
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Grand Rapids
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Fort Wayne
|0
|1
|.000
|½
|Canton
|0
|1
|.000
|½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Greensboro
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Erie
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Capital City
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Lakeland
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Western Conference
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Oklahoma City
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Memphis
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Iowa
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Stockton
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Agua Caliente
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|South Bay
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Northern Arizona
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Salt Lake City
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Texas
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Austin
|0
|1
|.000
|1
Raptors 126, Delaware 125
Greensboro 107, Capital City 105
Erie 132, Lakeland 108
Grand Rapids 125, Windy City 108
Long Island 114, Westchester 105
Texas 126, Austin 120
Sioux Falls 114, Iowa 106
Rio Grande Valley 119, Memphis 103
Wisconsin 101, Canton 89
Stockton 108, South Bay 106
Santa Cruz 118, Northern Arizona 108
Maine 132, Delaware 124
Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
South Bay at Stockton, 10 p.m.
