All Times EST Eastern Conference Atlantic Division W L PCT GB Long Island 1 0 1.000 — Raptors 1 0 1.000 — Maine 1 1 .500 ½ Westchester 1 1 .500 ½ Delaware 0 2 .000 1½ Central Division W L PCT GB Wisconsin 1 1 .500 — Windy City 1 1 .500 — Grand Rapids 1 1 .500 — Fort Wayne 0 1 .000 ½ Canton 0 1 .000 ½ Southeast Division W L PCT GB Greensboro 2 0 1.000 — Erie 2 0 1.000 — Capital City 0 1 .000 1½ Lakeland 0 2 .000 2 Western Conference Midwest Division W L PCT GB Sioux Falls 2 0 1.000 — Oklahoma City 2 0 1.000 — Memphis 0 1 .000 1½ Iowa 0 2 .000 2 Pacific Division W L PCT GB Santa Cruz 1 0 1.000 — Stockton 1 1 .500 ½ South Bay 0 1 .000 1 Northern Arizona 0 1 .000 1 Agua Caliente 0 1 .000 1 Southwest Division W L PCT GB Rio Grande Valley 1 0 1.000 — Salt Lake City 1 0 1.000 — Texas 1 0 1.000 — Austin 0 1 .000 1

Saturday’s Games

Raptors 126, Delaware 125

Greensboro 107, Capital City 105

Erie 132, Lakeland 108

Grand Rapids 125, Windy City 108

Long Island 114, Westchester 105

Texas 126, Austin 120

Sioux Falls 114, Iowa 106

Rio Grande Valley 119, Memphis 103

Wisconsin 101, Canton 89

Stockton 108, South Bay 106

Santa Cruz 118, Northern Arizona 108

Sunday’s Games

Maine 132, Delaware 124

Oklahoma City 128, Agua Caliente 118

Monday’s Games

Memphis at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

South Bay at Stockton, 10 p.m.

