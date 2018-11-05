All Times EST Eastern Conference Atlantic Division W L PCT GB Long Island 1 0 1.000 — Raptors 1 0 1.000 — Maine 1 1 .500 ½ Westchester 1 1 .500 ½ Delaware 0 2 .000 1½ Central Division W L PCT GB Wisconsin 1 1 .500 — Windy City 1 1 .500 — Grand Rapids 1 1 .500 — Fort Wayne 0 1 .000 ½ Canton 0 1 .000 ½ Southeast Division W L PCT GB Greensboro 2 0 1.000 — Erie 2 0 1.000 — Capital City 0 1 .000 1½ Lakeland 0 2 .000 2 Western Conference Midwest Division W L PCT GB Sioux Falls 3 0 1.000 — Oklahoma City 2 0 1.000 ½ Iowa 0 2 .000 2½ Memphis 0 2 .000 2½ Pacific Division W L PCT GB Santa Cruz 1 0 1.000 — Stockton 1 1 .500 ½ South Bay 0 1 .000 1 Northern Arizona 0 1 .000 1 Agua Caliente 0 1 .000 1 Southwest Division W L PCT GB Rio Grande Valley 1 0 1.000 — Salt Lake City 1 0 1.000 — Texas 1 0 1.000 — Austin 0 1 .000 1

Sunday’s Games

Maine 132, Delaware 124

Oklahoma City 128, Agua Caliente 118

Monday’s Games

Sioux Falls 126, Memphis 125

South Bay at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Delaware at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

