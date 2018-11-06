|All Times EST
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Long Island
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Raptors
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Westchester
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Maine
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Delaware
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Windy City
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Grand Rapids
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Fort Wayne
|0
|1
|.000
|½
|Canton
|0
|1
|.000
|½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Greensboro
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Erie
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Capital City
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Lakeland
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Western Conference
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Oklahoma City
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|Iowa
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|Memphis
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Stockton
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Northern Arizona
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Agua Caliente
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|South Bay
|0
|2
|.000
|1½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Salt Lake City
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Texas
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Austin
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
Sioux Falls 126, Memphis 125
Stockton 120, South Bay 87
Westchester 116, Delaware 110
Northern Arizona at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Texas at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.