NBA G League

November 7, 2018 9:37 pm
 
< a min read
All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L PCT GB
Long Island 1 0 1.000
Raptors 1 0 1.000
Westchester 2 1 .667
Maine 1 1 .500 ½
Delaware 0 3 .000 2
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Wisconsin 1 1 .500
Windy City 1 1 .500
Grand Rapids 1 1 .500
Fort Wayne 0 1 .000 ½
Canton 0 1 .000 ½
Southeast Division
W L PCT GB
Greensboro 2 0 1.000
Erie 2 0 1.000
Capital City 0 1 .000
Lakeland 0 2 .000 2
Western Conference
Midwest Division
W L PCT GB
Sioux Falls 4 0 1.000
Oklahoma City 2 0 1.000 1
Memphis 0 2 .000 3
Iowa 0 3 .000
Pacific Division
W L PCT GB
Santa Cruz 1 0 1.000
Stockton 2 1 .667
Northern Arizona 1 2 .333 1
Agua Caliente 0 1 .000 1
South Bay 0 2 .000
Southwest Division
W L PCT GB
Salt Lake City 2 0 1.000
Rio Grande Valley 1 0 1.000 ½
Texas 1 1 .500 1
Austin 0 1 .000

Tuesday’s Games

Westchester 116, Delaware 110

Northern Arizona 106, Iowa 95

Salt Lake City 106, Texas 96

Wednesday’s Games

Sioux Falls 109, Northern Arizona 99

Grand Rapids at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Capital City at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Canton at Maine, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Westchester, 7 p.m.

