All Times EST Eastern Conference Atlantic Division W L PCT GB Long Island 1 0 1.000 — Raptors 1 0 1.000 — Westchester 2 1 .667 — Maine 1 1 .500 ½ Delaware 0 3 .000 2 Central Division W L PCT GB Grand Rapids 2 1 .667 — Wisconsin 1 1 .500 ½ Windy City 1 2 .333 1 Fort Wayne 0 1 .000 1 Canton 0 1 .000 1 Southeast Division W L PCT GB Greensboro 2 0 1.000 — Erie 2 0 1.000 — Capital City 0 1 .000 1½ Lakeland 0 2 .000 2 Western Conference Midwest Division W L PCT GB Sioux Falls 4 0 1.000 — Oklahoma City 2 0 1.000 1 Memphis 0 2 .000 3 Iowa 0 3 .000 3½ Pacific Division W L PCT GB Santa Cruz 1 0 1.000 — Stockton 2 1 .667 — Northern Arizona 1 2 .333 1 Agua Caliente 0 1 .000 1 South Bay 0 2 .000 1½ Southwest Division W L PCT GB Salt Lake City 2 0 1.000 — Rio Grande Valley 1 0 1.000 ½ Texas 1 1 .500 1 Austin 0 1 .000 1½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Westchester 116, Delaware 110

Northern Arizona 106, Iowa 95

Salt Lake City 106, Texas 96

Wednesday’s Games

Sioux Falls 109, Northern Arizona 99

Grand Rapids 114, Windy City 105

Stockton at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Capital City at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Canton at Maine, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Westchester, 7 p.m.

