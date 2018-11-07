|All Times EST
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Long Island
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Raptors
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Westchester
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Maine
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Delaware
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Grand Rapids
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Windy City
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Fort Wayne
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Canton
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Greensboro
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Erie
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Capital City
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Lakeland
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Western Conference
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Oklahoma City
|2
|0
|1.000
|1
|Memphis
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|Iowa
|0
|3
|.000
|3½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Stockton
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Northern Arizona
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Agua Caliente
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|South Bay
|0
|2
|.000
|1½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Texas
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Austin
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
___
Westchester 116, Delaware 110
Northern Arizona 106, Iowa 95
Salt Lake City 106, Texas 96
Sioux Falls 109, Northern Arizona 99
Grand Rapids 114, Windy City 105
Stockton at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Capital City at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Canton at Maine, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Westchester, 7 p.m.
