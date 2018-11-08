All Times EST Eastern Conference Atlantic Division W L PCT GB Long Island 1 0 1.000 — Raptors 1 0 1.000 — Westchester 2 1 .667 — Maine 1 1 .500 ½ Delaware 0 3 .000 2 Central Division W L PCT GB Grand Rapids 2 1 .667 — Wisconsin 1 1 .500 ½ Windy City 1 2 .333 1 Fort Wayne 0 1 .000 1 Canton 0 1 .000 1 Southeast Division W L PCT GB Greensboro 2 0 1.000 — Erie 2 0 1.000 — Capital City 0 1 .000 1½ Lakeland 0 2 .000 2 Western Conference Midwest Division W L PCT GB Sioux Falls 4 0 1.000 — Oklahoma City 2 0 1.000 1 Memphis 0 2 .000 3 Iowa 0 3 .000 3½ Pacific Division W L PCT GB Santa Cruz 2 0 1.000 — Stockton 2 2 .500 1 Northern Arizona 1 2 .333 1½ Agua Caliente 0 1 .000 1½ South Bay 0 2 .000 2 Southwest Division W L PCT GB Salt Lake City 2 0 1.000 — Rio Grande Valley 1 0 1.000 ½ Texas 1 1 .500 1 Austin 0 1 .000 1½

Wednesday’s Games

Sioux Falls 109, Northern Arizona 99

Grand Rapids 114, Windy City 105

Santa Cruz 123, Stockton 104

Thursday’s Games

Capital City at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Canton at Maine, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Windy City at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Erie at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

