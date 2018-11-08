|All Times EST
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Raptors
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Long Island
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Westchester
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Maine
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Delaware
|0
|3
|.000
|2½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Grand Rapids
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Canton
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Windy City
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Fort Wayne
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Greensboro
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Erie
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Capital City
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Lakeland
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Western Conference
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Oklahoma City
|2
|0
|1.000
|1
|Memphis
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|Iowa
|0
|3
|.000
|3½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Stockton
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Northern Arizona
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Agua Caliente
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|South Bay
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Texas
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Austin
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
___
Sioux Falls 109, Northern Arizona 99
Grand Rapids 114, Windy City 105
Santa Cruz 123, Stockton 104
Long Island 128, Capital City 127
Canton 113, Maine 101
Raptors 105, Westchester 99
Windy City at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Erie at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
