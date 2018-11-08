Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NBA G League

November 8, 2018 9:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L PCT GB
Raptors 2 0 1.000
Long Island 2 0 1.000
Westchester 2 2 .500 1
Maine 1 2 .333
Delaware 0 3 .000
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Grand Rapids 2 1 .667
Canton 1 1 .500 ½
Wisconsin 1 1 .500 ½
Windy City 1 2 .333 1
Fort Wayne 0 1 .000 1
Southeast Division
W L PCT GB
Greensboro 2 0 1.000
Erie 2 0 1.000
Capital City 0 2 .000 2
Lakeland 0 2 .000 2
Western Conference
Midwest Division
W L PCT GB
Sioux Falls 4 0 1.000
Oklahoma City 2 0 1.000 1
Memphis 0 2 .000 3
Iowa 0 3 .000
Pacific Division
W L PCT GB
Santa Cruz 2 0 1.000
Stockton 2 2 .500 1
Northern Arizona 1 2 .333
Agua Caliente 0 1 .000
South Bay 0 2 .000 2
Southwest Division
W L PCT GB
Salt Lake City 2 0 1.000
Rio Grande Valley 1 0 1.000 ½
Texas 1 1 .500 1
Austin 0 1 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Sioux Falls 109, Northern Arizona 99

Grand Rapids 114, Windy City 105

Santa Cruz 123, Stockton 104

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement
Thursday’s Games

Long Island 128, Capital City 127

Canton 113, Maine 101

Raptors 105, Westchester 99

Friday’s Games

Windy City at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Erie at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline