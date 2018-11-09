|All Times EST
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Long Island
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Raptors
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Westchester
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Maine
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Delaware
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Grand Rapids
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Fort Wayne
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Canton
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Windy City
|1
|3
|.250
|1½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Greensboro
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Erie
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Capital City
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Lakeland
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Western Conference
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Oklahoma City
|2
|0
|1.000
|1
|Memphis
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|Iowa
|0
|3
|.000
|3½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Stockton
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Northern Arizona
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Agua Caliente
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|South Bay
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Texas
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Austin
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
___
Long Island 128, Capital City 127
Canton 113, Maine 101
Raptors 105, Westchester 99
Capital City 117, Windy City 108
Fort Wayne 116, Erie 111
Long Island 97, Raptors 90
Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Erie at Canton, 7 p.m.
Maine at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.