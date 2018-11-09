Listen Live Sports

NBA G League

All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L PCT GB
Long Island 3 0 1.000
Raptors 2 1 .667 1
Westchester 2 2 .500
Maine 1 2 .333 2
Delaware 0 3 .000 3
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Grand Rapids 2 1 .667
Fort Wayne 1 1 .500 ½
Canton 1 1 .500 ½
Wisconsin 1 1 .500 ½
Windy City 1 3 .250
Southeast Division
W L PCT GB
Greensboro 2 0 1.000
Erie 2 1 .667 ½
Capital City 1 2 .333
Lakeland 0 2 .000 2
Western Conference
Midwest Division
W L PCT GB
Sioux Falls 4 0 1.000
Oklahoma City 2 0 1.000 1
Memphis 0 2 .000 3
Iowa 0 3 .000
Pacific Division
W L PCT GB
Santa Cruz 2 0 1.000
Stockton 2 2 .500 1
Northern Arizona 1 2 .333
Agua Caliente 0 1 .000
South Bay 0 2 .000 2
Southwest Division
W L PCT GB
Salt Lake City 2 0 1.000
Rio Grande Valley 1 0 1.000 ½
Texas 1 1 .500 1
Austin 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Long Island 128, Capital City 127

Canton 113, Maine 101

Raptors 105, Westchester 99

Friday’s Games

Capital City 117, Windy City 108

Fort Wayne 116, Erie 111

Long Island 97, Raptors 90

Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Erie at Canton, 7 p.m.

Maine at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

