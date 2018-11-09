All Times EST Eastern Conference Atlantic Division W L PCT GB Long Island 3 0 1.000 — Raptors 2 1 .667 1 Westchester 2 2 .500 1½ Maine 1 2 .333 2 Delaware 0 3 .000 3 Central Division W L PCT GB Grand Rapids 2 1 .667 — Fort Wayne 1 1 .500 ½ Canton 1 1 .500 ½ Wisconsin 1 1 .500 ½ Windy City 1 3 .250 1½ Southeast Division W L PCT GB Greensboro 2 0 1.000 — Erie 2 1 .667 ½ Capital City 1 2 .333 1½ Lakeland 0 2 .000 2 Western Conference Midwest Division W L PCT GB Sioux Falls 4 0 1.000 — Oklahoma City 2 0 1.000 1 Memphis 0 2 .000 3 Iowa 0 3 .000 3½ Pacific Division W L PCT GB Santa Cruz 2 0 1.000 — Stockton 2 2 .500 1 Northern Arizona 1 2 .333 1½ Agua Caliente 0 1 .000 1½ South Bay 0 2 .000 2 Southwest Division W L PCT GB Salt Lake City 2 0 1.000 — Rio Grande Valley 1 0 1.000 ½ Texas 1 1 .500 1 Austin 0 1 .000 1½

Thursday’s Games

Long Island 128, Capital City 127

Canton 113, Maine 101

Raptors 105, Westchester 99

Friday’s Games

Capital City 117, Windy City 108

Fort Wayne 116, Erie 111

Long Island 97, Raptors 90

Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Erie at Canton, 7 p.m.

Maine at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

