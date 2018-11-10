|All Times EST
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Long Island
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Raptors
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Westchester
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Maine
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Delaware
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Grand Rapids
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Fort Wayne
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Canton
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Windy City
|1
|3
|.250
|1½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Greensboro
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Erie
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Capital City
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Lakeland
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Western Conference
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Oklahoma City
|3
|0
|1.000
|½
|Memphis
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Iowa
|0
|3
|.000
|3½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Stockton
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Northern Arizona
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Agua Caliente
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|South Bay
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Texas
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Austin
|1
|1
|.500
|½
___
Capital City 117, Windy City 108
Fort Wayne 116, Erie 111
Long Island 97, Raptors 90
Memphis 124, Rio Grande Valley 111
Oklahoma City 103, South Bay 99
Austin 99, Northern Arizona 88
Texas 130, Salt Lake City 114
Santa Cruz 103, Agua Caliente 97
Erie at Canton, 7 p.m.
Maine at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Capital City, 3 p.m.
Delaware at Long Island, 3 p.m.
Texas at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.
Austin at Memphis, 4 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Stockton, 4 p.m.
Raptors at Windy City, 5 p.m.
