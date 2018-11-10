All Times EST Eastern Conference Atlantic Division W L PCT GB Long Island 3 0 1.000 — Raptors 2 1 .667 1 Westchester 2 2 .500 1½ Maine 1 2 .333 2 Delaware 0 3 .000 3 Central Division W L PCT GB Grand Rapids 2 1 .667 — Fort Wayne 1 1 .500 ½ Canton 1 1 .500 ½ Wisconsin 1 1 .500 ½ Windy City 1 3 .250 1½ Southeast Division W L PCT GB Greensboro 2 0 1.000 — Erie 2 1 .667 ½ Capital City 1 2 .333 1½ Lakeland 0 2 .000 2 Western Conference Midwest Division W L PCT GB Sioux Falls 4 0 1.000 — Oklahoma City 3 0 1.000 ½ Memphis 1 2 .333 2½ Iowa 0 3 .000 3½ Pacific Division W L PCT GB Santa Cruz 3 0 1.000 — Stockton 2 2 .500 1½ Northern Arizona 1 3 .250 2½ Agua Caliente 0 2 .000 2½ South Bay 0 3 .000 3 Southwest Division W L PCT GB Salt Lake City 2 1 .667 — Texas 2 1 .667 — Rio Grande Valley 1 1 .500 ½ Austin 1 1 .500 ½

Friday’s Games

Capital City 117, Windy City 108

Fort Wayne 116, Erie 111

Long Island 97, Raptors 90

Memphis 124, Rio Grande Valley 111

Oklahoma City 103, South Bay 99

Austin 99, Northern Arizona 88

Texas 130, Salt Lake City 114

Santa Cruz 103, Agua Caliente 97

Saturday’s Games

Erie at Canton, 7 p.m.

Maine at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley at Capital City, 3 p.m.

Delaware at Long Island, 3 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Austin at Memphis, 4 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Raptors at Windy City, 5 p.m.

