November 10, 2018 10:40 pm
 
All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L PCT GB
Long Island 3 0 1.000
Raptors 2 1 .667 1
Westchester 3 2 .600 1
Maine 1 3 .250
Delaware 0 3 .000 3
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Fort Wayne 2 1 .667
Canton 2 1 .667
Grand Rapids 2 2 .500 ½
Wisconsin 1 2 .333 1
Windy City 1 3 .250
Southeast Division
W L PCT GB
Greensboro 3 0 1.000
Erie 2 2 .500
Capital City 1 2 .333 2
Lakeland 0 3 .000 3
Western Conference
Midwest Division
W L PCT GB
Sioux Falls 5 0 1.000
Oklahoma City 3 0 1.000 1
Memphis 1 2 .333 3
Iowa 0 3 .000 4
Pacific Division
W L PCT GB
Santa Cruz 3 0 1.000
Stockton 2 2 .500
Northern Arizona 1 3 .250
Agua Caliente 0 2 .000
South Bay 0 3 .000 3
Southwest Division
W L PCT GB
Salt Lake City 2 1 .667
Texas 2 1 .667
Rio Grande Valley 1 1 .500 ½
Austin 1 1 .500 ½

___

Friday’s Games

Capital City 117, Windy City 108

Fort Wayne 116, Erie 111

Long Island 97, Raptors 90

Memphis 124, Rio Grande Valley 111

Oklahoma City 103, South Bay 99

Austin 99, Northern Arizona 88

Texas 130, Salt Lake City 114

Santa Cruz 103, Agua Caliente 97

Saturday’s Games

Canton 116, Erie 112

Fort Wayne 133, Maine 105

Greensboro 115, Grand Rapids 113

Westchester 125, Lakeland 104

Sioux Falls 123, Wisconsin 105

Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley at Capital City, 3 p.m.

Delaware at Long Island, 3 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Austin at Memphis, 4 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Raptors at Windy City, 5 p.m.

