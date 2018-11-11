Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NBA G League

November 11, 2018 5:17 pm
 
All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L PCT GB
Long Island 4 0 1.000
Raptors 2 1 .667
Westchester 3 2 .600
Maine 1 3 .250 3
Delaware 0 4 .000 4
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Fort Wayne 2 1 .667
Canton 2 1 .667
Grand Rapids 2 2 .500 ½
Wisconsin 1 2 .333 1
Windy City 1 3 .250
Southeast Division
W L PCT GB
Greensboro 3 0 1.000
Erie 2 2 .500
Capital City 1 2 .333 2
Lakeland 0 3 .000 3
Western Conference
Midwest Division
W L PCT GB
Sioux Falls 5 0 1.000
Oklahoma City 3 0 1.000 1
Memphis 1 2 .333 3
Iowa 0 4 .000
Pacific Division
W L PCT GB
Santa Cruz 4 0 1.000
Stockton 2 2 .500 2
Northern Arizona 1 3 .250 3
Agua Caliente 0 2 .000 3
South Bay 0 3 .000
Southwest Division
W L PCT GB
Salt Lake City 2 1 .667
Texas 2 1 .667
Rio Grande Valley 1 1 .500 ½
Austin 1 1 .500 ½

___

Saturday’s Games

Canton 116, Erie 112

Fort Wayne 133, Maine 105

Greensboro 115, Grand Rapids 113

Westchester 125, Lakeland 104

Sioux Falls 123, Wisconsin 105

Santa Cruz 109, Iowa 103

Sunday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley at Capital City, 3 p.m.

Long Island 128, Delaware 115

Texas at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Austin at Memphis, 4 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Raptors at Windy City, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Iowa at South Bay, 10 p.m.

