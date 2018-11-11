All Times EST Eastern Conference Atlantic Division W L PCT GB Long Island 4 0 1.000 — Raptors 2 1 .667 1½ Westchester 3 2 .600 1½ Maine 1 3 .250 3 Delaware 0 4 .000 4 Central Division W L PCT GB Fort Wayne 2 1 .667 — Canton 2 1 .667 — Grand Rapids 2 2 .500 ½ Wisconsin 1 2 .333 1 Windy City 1 3 .250 1½ Southeast Division W L PCT GB Greensboro 3 0 1.000 — Erie 2 2 .500 1½ Capital City 1 2 .333 2 Lakeland 0 3 .000 3 Western Conference Midwest Division W L PCT GB Sioux Falls 5 0 1.000 — Oklahoma City 3 0 1.000 1 Memphis 1 2 .333 3 Iowa 0 4 .000 4½ Pacific Division W L PCT GB Santa Cruz 4 0 1.000 — Stockton 2 2 .500 2 Northern Arizona 1 3 .250 3 Agua Caliente 0 2 .000 3 South Bay 0 3 .000 3½ Southwest Division W L PCT GB Salt Lake City 2 1 .667 — Texas 2 1 .667 — Rio Grande Valley 1 1 .500 ½ Austin 1 1 .500 ½

Saturday’s Games

Canton 116, Erie 112

Fort Wayne 133, Maine 105

Greensboro 115, Grand Rapids 113

Westchester 125, Lakeland 104

Sioux Falls 123, Wisconsin 105

Santa Cruz 109, Iowa 103

Sunday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley at Capital City, 3 p.m.

Long Island 128, Delaware 115

Texas at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Austin at Memphis, 4 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Raptors at Windy City, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Iowa at South Bay, 10 p.m.

