|All Times EST
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Long Island
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Raptors
|2
|1
|.667
|1½
|Westchester
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Maine
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Delaware
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Canton
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Grand Rapids
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|Wisconsin
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Windy City
|1
|3
|.250
|1½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Greensboro
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Erie
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Capital City
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Lakeland
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|Western Conference
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|5
|0
|1.000
|—
|Oklahoma City
|4
|0
|1.000
|½
|Memphis
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|Iowa
|0
|4
|.000
|4½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Stockton
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Northern Arizona
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Agua Caliente
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|South Bay
|0
|3
|.000
|3½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Texas
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|Rio Grande Valley
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Austin
|1
|1
|.500
|½
___
Canton 116, Erie 112
Fort Wayne 133, Maine 105
Greensboro 115, Grand Rapids 113
Westchester 125, Lakeland 104
Sioux Falls 123, Wisconsin 105
Santa Cruz 109, Iowa 103
Rio Grande Valley at Capital City, 3 p.m.
Long Island 128, Delaware 115
Oklahoma City 121, Texas 103
Austin at Memphis, 4 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Stockton, 4 p.m.
Raptors at Windy City, 5 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Iowa at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.