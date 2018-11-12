|All Times EST
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Long Island
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Raptors
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|Westchester
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Maine
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Delaware
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Canton
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Grand Rapids
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|Wisconsin
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Windy City
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Greensboro
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Erie
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Capital City
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Lakeland
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|Western Conference
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|6
|0
|1.000
|—
|Oklahoma City
|4
|0
|1.000
|1
|Memphis
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|Iowa
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Stockton
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Agua Caliente
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Northern Arizona
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|South Bay
|0
|3
|.000
|3½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Salt Lake City
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|Texas
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|Austin
|1
|2
|.333
|1
___
Rio Grande Valley 111, Capital City 101
Long Island 128, Delaware 115
Oklahoma City 121, Texas 103
Memphis 132, Austin 86
Agua Caliente 120, Stockton 106
Raptors 111, Windy City 91
Sioux Falls 136, Salt Lake City 122
Iowa at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Erie at Raptors, 11 a.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 12 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
