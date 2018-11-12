All Times EST Eastern Conference Atlantic Division W L PCT GB Long Island 4 0 1.000 — Raptors 3 1 .750 1 Westchester 3 2 .600 1½ Maine 1 3 .250 3 Delaware 0 4 .000 4 Central Division W L PCT GB Fort Wayne 2 1 .667 — Canton 2 1 .667 — Grand Rapids 2 2 .500 ½ Wisconsin 1 2 .333 1 Windy City 1 4 .200 2 Southeast Division W L PCT GB Greensboro 3 0 1.000 — Erie 2 2 .500 1½ Capital City 1 3 .250 2½ Lakeland 0 3 .000 3 Western Conference Midwest Division W L PCT GB Sioux Falls 6 0 1.000 — Oklahoma City 4 0 1.000 1 Memphis 2 2 .500 3 Iowa 0 4 .000 5 Pacific Division W L PCT GB Santa Cruz 4 0 1.000 — Stockton 2 3 .400 2½ Agua Caliente 1 2 .333 2½ Northern Arizona 1 3 .250 3 South Bay 0 3 .000 3½ Southwest Division W L PCT GB Rio Grande Valley 2 1 .667 — Salt Lake City 2 2 .500 ½ Texas 2 2 .500 ½ Austin 1 2 .333 1

___

Sunday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley 111, Capital City 101

Long Island 128, Delaware 115

Oklahoma City 121, Texas 103

Memphis 132, Austin 86

Agua Caliente 120, Stockton 106

Raptors 111, Windy City 91

Monday’s Games

Sioux Falls 136, Salt Lake City 122

Iowa at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Erie at Raptors, 11 a.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 12 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

