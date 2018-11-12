Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
NBA G League

November 12, 2018 11:18 pm
 
All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L PCT GB
Long Island 4 0 1.000
Raptors 3 1 .750 1
Westchester 3 2 .600
Maine 1 3 .250 3
Delaware 0 4 .000 4
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Fort Wayne 2 1 .667
Canton 2 1 .667
Grand Rapids 2 2 .500 ½
Wisconsin 1 2 .333 1
Windy City 1 4 .200 2
Southeast Division
W L PCT GB
Greensboro 3 0 1.000
Erie 2 2 .500
Capital City 1 3 .250
Lakeland 0 3 .000 3
Western Conference
Midwest Division
W L PCT GB
Sioux Falls 6 0 1.000
Oklahoma City 4 0 1.000 1
Memphis 2 2 .500 3
Iowa 0 4 .000 5
Pacific Division
W L PCT GB
Santa Cruz 4 0 1.000
Stockton 2 3 .400
Agua Caliente 1 2 .333
Northern Arizona 1 3 .250 3
South Bay 0 3 .000
Southwest Division
W L PCT GB
Rio Grande Valley 2 1 .667
Salt Lake City 2 2 .500 ½
Texas 2 2 .500 ½
Austin 1 2 .333 1

___

Sunday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley 111, Capital City 101

Long Island 128, Delaware 115

Oklahoma City 121, Texas 103

Memphis 132, Austin 86

Agua Caliente 120, Stockton 106

Raptors 111, Windy City 91

Monday’s Games

Sioux Falls 136, Salt Lake City 122

Iowa at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Erie at Raptors, 11 a.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 12 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

