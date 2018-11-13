Listen Live Sports

November 13, 2018 12:14 am
 
All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L PCT GB
Long Island 4 0 1.000
Raptors 3 1 .750 1
Westchester 3 2 .600
Maine 1 3 .250 3
Delaware 0 4 .000 4
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Fort Wayne 2 1 .667
Canton 2 1 .667
Grand Rapids 2 2 .500 ½
Wisconsin 1 2 .333 1
Windy City 1 4 .200 2
Southeast Division
W L PCT GB
Greensboro 3 0 1.000
Erie 2 2 .500
Capital City 1 3 .250
Lakeland 0 3 .000 3
Western Conference
Midwest Division
W L PCT GB
Sioux Falls 6 0 1.000
Oklahoma City 4 0 1.000 1
Memphis 2 2 .500 3
Iowa 0 5 .000
Pacific Division
W L PCT GB
Santa Cruz 4 0 1.000
Stockton 2 3 .400
Agua Caliente 1 2 .333
South Bay 1 3 .250 3
Northern Arizona 1 3 .250 3
Southwest Division
W L PCT GB
Rio Grande Valley 2 1 .667
Salt Lake City 2 2 .500 ½
Texas 2 2 .500 ½
Austin 1 2 .333 1

Monday’s Games

Sioux Falls 136, Salt Lake City 122

South Bay 119, Iowa 118

Tuesday’s Games

Erie at Raptors, 11 a.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 12 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Iowa at Agua Caliente, 2 p.m.

Westchester at Canton, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Texas, 8 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

