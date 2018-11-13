|All Times EST
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Long Island
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Raptors
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|Westchester
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Maine
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Delaware
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Canton
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Grand Rapids
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|Wisconsin
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Windy City
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Greensboro
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Erie
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Capital City
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Lakeland
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|Western Conference
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|6
|0
|1.000
|—
|Oklahoma City
|4
|0
|1.000
|1
|Memphis
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|Iowa
|0
|5
|.000
|5½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Stockton
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Agua Caliente
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|South Bay
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Northern Arizona
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Salt Lake City
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|Texas
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|Austin
|1
|2
|.333
|1
___
Sioux Falls 136, Salt Lake City 122
South Bay 119, Iowa 118
Erie at Raptors, 11 a.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 12 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Iowa at Agua Caliente, 2 p.m.
Westchester at Canton, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Texas, 8 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.