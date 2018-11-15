|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Raptors
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Westchester
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Maine
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
|Delaware
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Grand Rapids
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Canton
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Wisconsin
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Windy City
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Greensboro
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Erie
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Capital City
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Lakeland
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|5
|0
|1.000
|—
|Sioux Falls
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Memphis
|3
|2
|.600
|2
|Iowa
|1
|5
|.167
|4½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|5
|0
|1.000
|—
|Stockton
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Agua Caliente
|1
|3
|.250
|3½
|South Bay
|1
|3
|.250
|3½
|Northern Arizona
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Salt Lake City
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|Texas
|2
|3
|.400
|1
|Austin
|2
|3
|.400
|1
Iowa 109, Agua Caliente 103
Westchester 106, Canton 95
Fort Wayne 122, Wisconsin 115
Memphis 110, Windy City 92
Stockton 106, Texas 100
Raptors 108, Maine 104
Oklahoma City 140, Sioux Falls 121
Rio Grande Valley 125, Austin 104
South Bay at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Maine, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Canton, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Erie, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Capital City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.
South Bay at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Delaware at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Canton at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Windy City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Austin, 5 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 5 p.m.
Erie at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Santa Cruz, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at South Bay, 8 p.m.
