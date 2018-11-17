|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Raptors
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Westchester
|5
|2
|.714
|½
|Maine
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Delaware
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Canton
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|Grand Rapids
|2
|3
|.400
|1
|Windy City
|2
|5
|.286
|2
|Wisconsin
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Greensboro
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Capital City
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|Erie
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Lakeland
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Oklahoma City
|5
|1
|.833
|½
|Memphis
|3
|2
|.600
|2
|Iowa
|1
|5
|.167
|4½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|6
|0
|1.000
|—
|Stockton
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Northern Arizona
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|Agua Caliente
|1
|4
|.200
|4½
|South Bay
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Texas
|3
|3
|.500
|½
|Austin
|2
|3
|.400
|1
___
Raptors 108, Maine 104
Oklahoma City 140, Sioux Falls 121
Rio Grande Valley 125, Austin 104
Salt Lake City 113, South Bay 104
Lakeland 102, Greensboro 89
Long Island at Canton, ppd.
Maine 109, Fort Wayne 105
Westchester 127, Erie 121
Windy City 96, Grand Rapids 93
Capital City 142, Wisconsin 130
Texas 108, Oklahoma City 105
Northern Arizona 120, Agua Caliente 117
Santa Cruz 97, South Bay 91
Delaware at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Canton at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Windy City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Austin, 5 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 5 p.m.
Erie at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Santa Cruz, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.
