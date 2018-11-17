Listen Live Sports

NBA G League

November 17, 2018
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Long Island 4 0 1.000
Raptors 5 1 .833
Westchester 5 2 .714 ½
Maine 2 4 .333 3
Delaware 0 4 .000 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Fort Wayne 3 2 .600
Canton 2 2 .500 ½
Grand Rapids 2 3 .400 1
Windy City 2 5 .286 2
Wisconsin 1 4 .200 2
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Greensboro 3 1 .750
Capital City 2 3 .400
Erie 2 4 .333 2
Lakeland 1 3 .250 2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Sioux Falls 6 1 .857
Oklahoma City 5 1 .833 ½
Memphis 3 2 .600 2
Iowa 1 5 .167
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 6 0 1.000
Stockton 3 3 .500 3
Northern Arizona 2 4 .333 4
Agua Caliente 1 4 .200
South Bay 1 5 .167 5
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 3 2 .600
Rio Grande Valley 3 2 .600
Texas 3 3 .500 ½
Austin 2 3 .400 1

___

Thursday’s Games

Raptors 108, Maine 104

Oklahoma City 140, Sioux Falls 121

Rio Grande Valley 125, Austin 104

Salt Lake City 113, South Bay 104

Friday’s Games

Lakeland 102, Greensboro 89

Long Island at Canton, ppd.

Maine 109, Fort Wayne 105

Westchester 127, Erie 121

Windy City 96, Grand Rapids 93

Capital City 142, Wisconsin 130

Texas 108, Oklahoma City 105

Northern Arizona 120, Agua Caliente 117

Santa Cruz 97, South Bay 91

Saturday’s Games

Delaware at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Canton at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Windy City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Austin, 5 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Erie at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Santa Cruz, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.

