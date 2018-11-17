|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Raptors
|5
|2
|.714
|½
|Westchester
|5
|2
|.714
|½
|Maine
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Delaware
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Grand Rapids
|3
|3
|.500
|½
|Canton
|2
|3
|.400
|1
|Windy City
|3
|5
|.375
|1½
|Wisconsin
|1
|5
|.167
|2½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Greensboro
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Capital City
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Erie
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|Lakeland
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Oklahoma City
|5
|1
|.833
|1
|Memphis
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Iowa
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|6
|0
|1.000
|—
|Stockton
|3
|4
|.429
|3½
|Northern Arizona
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|Agua Caliente
|1
|4
|.200
|4½
|South Bay
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Salt Lake City
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Texas
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Austin
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
___
Lakeland 102, Greensboro 89
Long Island at Canton, ppd.
Maine 109, Fort Wayne 105
Westchester 127, Erie 121
Windy City 96, Grand Rapids 93
Capital City 142, Wisconsin 130
Texas 108, Oklahoma City 105
Northern Arizona 120, Agua Caliente 117
Santa Cruz 97, South Bay 91
Delaware 126, Raptors 111
Grand Rapids 90, Canton 82
Greensboro 107, Lakeland 99
Rio Grande Valley 111, Stockton 106
Sioux Falls 116, Memphis 108
Windy City 101, Wisconsin 98
Oklahoma City at Austin, 5 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 5 p.m.
Erie at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Santa Cruz, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Austin at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Canton at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Agua Caliente at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.