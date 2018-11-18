Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NBA G League

November 18, 2018 10:11 am
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Long Island 4 0 1.000
Raptors 5 2 .714 ½
Westchester 5 2 .714 ½
Maine 2 4 .333 3
Delaware 1 4 .200
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Fort Wayne 3 2 .600
Grand Rapids 3 3 .500 ½
Canton 2 3 .400 1
Windy City 3 5 .375
Wisconsin 1 5 .167
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Greensboro 4 1 .800
Capital City 2 3 .400 2
Erie 2 4 .333
Lakeland 1 4 .200 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Sioux Falls 7 1 .875
Oklahoma City 5 1 .833 1
Memphis 3 3 .500 3
Iowa 1 5 .167 5
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 6 0 1.000
Stockton 3 4 .429
Northern Arizona 2 4 .333 4
Agua Caliente 1 4 .200
South Bay 1 5 .167 5
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 4 2 .667
Salt Lake City 3 2 .600 ½
Texas 3 3 .500 1
Austin 2 3 .400

___

Saturday’s Games

Delaware 126, Raptors 111

Grand Rapids 90, Canton 82

Greensboro 107, Lakeland 99

Rio Grande Valley 111, Stockton 106

Sioux Falls 116, Memphis 108

Windy City 101, Wisconsin 98

Sunday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Austin, 5 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Erie at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Santa Cruz, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Austin at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Canton at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Agua Caliente at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Austin at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Maine at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

