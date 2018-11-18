All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 4 0 1.000 — Raptors 5 2 .714 ½ Westchester 5 2 .714 ½ Maine 2 4 .333 3 Delaware 1 4 .200 3½ Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 3 2 .600 — Grand Rapids 3 3 .500 ½ Canton 2 3 .400 1 Windy City 3 5 .375 1½ Wisconsin 1 5 .167 2½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Greensboro 4 1 .800 — Capital City 2 3 .400 2 Erie 2 4 .333 2½ Lakeland 1 4 .200 3 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Sioux Falls 7 1 .875 — Oklahoma City 5 1 .833 1 Memphis 3 3 .500 3 Iowa 1 5 .167 5 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 6 0 1.000 — Stockton 3 4 .429 3½ Northern Arizona 2 4 .333 4 Agua Caliente 1 4 .200 4½ South Bay 1 5 .167 5 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 4 2 .667 — Salt Lake City 3 2 .600 ½ Texas 3 3 .500 1 Austin 2 3 .400 1½

Saturday’s Games

Delaware 126, Raptors 111

Grand Rapids 90, Canton 82

Greensboro 107, Lakeland 99

Rio Grande Valley 111, Stockton 106

Sioux Falls 116, Memphis 108

Windy City 101, Wisconsin 98

Sunday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Austin, 5 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Erie at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Santa Cruz, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Austin at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Canton at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Agua Caliente at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Austin at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Maine at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

