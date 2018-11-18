|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Raptors
|5
|2
|.714
|½
|Westchester
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Maine
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Delaware
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Grand Rapids
|3
|3
|.500
|½
|Canton
|2
|3
|.400
|1
|Windy City
|3
|5
|.375
|1½
|Wisconsin
|1
|5
|.167
|2½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Greensboro
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Erie
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Capital City
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Lakeland
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Oklahoma City
|6
|1
|.857
|½
|Memphis
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Iowa
|2
|5
|.286
|4½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|6
|0
|1.000
|—
|Stockton
|3
|4
|.429
|3½
|Northern Arizona
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|Agua Caliente
|1
|4
|.200
|4½
|South Bay
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Salt Lake City
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Texas
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Austin
|2
|4
|.333
|2
___
Delaware 126, Raptors 111
Grand Rapids 90, Canton 82
Greensboro 107, Lakeland 99
Rio Grande Valley 111, Stockton 106
Sioux Falls 116, Memphis 108
Windy City 101, Wisconsin 98
Iowa 118, Texas 111
Oklahoma City 130, Austin 118
Erie 113, Westchester 106
Northern Arizona at Santa Cruz, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Austin at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Canton at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Agua Caliente at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Austin at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Maine at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
