All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 4 0 1.000 — Raptors 5 2 .714 ½ Westchester 5 3 .625 1 Maine 2 4 .333 3 Delaware 1 4 .200 3½ Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 3 2 .600 — Grand Rapids 3 3 .500 ½ Canton 2 3 .400 1 Windy City 3 5 .375 1½ Wisconsin 1 5 .167 2½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Greensboro 4 1 .800 — Erie 3 4 .429 2 Capital City 2 3 .400 2 Lakeland 1 4 .200 3 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Sioux Falls 7 1 .875 — Oklahoma City 6 1 .857 ½ Memphis 3 3 .500 3 Iowa 2 5 .286 4½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 7 0 1.000 — Stockton 3 4 .429 4 Northern Arizona 2 5 .286 5 South Bay 2 5 .286 5 Agua Caliente 1 4 .200 5 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 4 2 .667 — Salt Lake City 3 3 .500 1 Texas 3 4 .429 1½ Austin 2 4 .333 2

___

Sunday’s Games

Iowa 118, Texas 111

Oklahoma City 130, Austin 118

Erie 113, Westchester 106

Santa Cruz 99, Northern Arizona 92

South Bay 107, Salt Lake City 92

Monday’s Games

Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Austin at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Canton at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Agua Caliente at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Austin at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Maine at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

Erie at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Iowa at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Canton at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Windy City, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Maine at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

