|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Raptors
|5
|2
|.714
|½
|Westchester
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Maine
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Delaware
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Grand Rapids
|3
|3
|.500
|½
|Canton
|2
|3
|.400
|1
|Windy City
|3
|5
|.375
|1½
|Wisconsin
|1
|5
|.167
|2½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Greensboro
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Erie
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Capital City
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Lakeland
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Oklahoma City
|6
|1
|.857
|½
|Memphis
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Iowa
|2
|5
|.286
|4½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|7
|0
|1.000
|—
|Stockton
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|Northern Arizona
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|South Bay
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|Agua Caliente
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Salt Lake City
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Texas
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Austin
|2
|4
|.333
|2
___
Iowa 118, Texas 111
Oklahoma City 130, Austin 118
Erie 113, Westchester 106
Santa Cruz 99, Northern Arizona 92
South Bay 107, Salt Lake City 92
Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Austin at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Canton at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Agua Caliente at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Austin at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Maine at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
No games scheduled.
Erie at Greensboro, 2 p.m.
Iowa at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.
Canton at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Windy City, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Maine at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
