All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 4 0 1.000 — Raptors 5 2 .714 ½ Westchester 5 3 .625 1 Maine 2 4 .333 3 Delaware 1 4 .200 3½ Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 3 2 .600 — Grand Rapids 3 3 .500 ½ Canton 2 3 .400 1 Windy City 3 5 .375 1½ Wisconsin 1 5 .167 2½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Greensboro 4 1 .800 — Erie 3 4 .429 2 Capital City 2 3 .400 2 Lakeland 1 4 .200 3 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Sioux Falls 7 1 .875 — Oklahoma City 6 1 .857 ½ Memphis 3 3 .500 3 Iowa 2 5 .286 4½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 7 0 1.000 — Stockton 3 4 .429 4 Northern Arizona 2 5 .286 5 South Bay 2 5 .286 5 Agua Caliente 1 4 .200 5 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 4 2 .667 — Salt Lake City 3 3 .500 1 Texas 3 4 .429 1½ Austin 2 4 .333 2

Monday’s Games

Santa Cruz at Stockton, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Austin at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Canton at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Agua Caliente at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Austin at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Maine at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

Erie at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Iowa at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Canton at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Windy City, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Maine at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Long Island at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Maine at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

