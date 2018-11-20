|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Raptors
|5
|2
|.714
|½
|Westchester
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Maine
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Delaware
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Grand Rapids
|3
|3
|.500
|½
|Canton
|2
|3
|.400
|1
|Windy City
|3
|5
|.375
|1½
|Wisconsin
|1
|5
|.167
|2½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Greensboro
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Erie
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Capital City
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Lakeland
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Oklahoma City
|6
|1
|.857
|½
|Memphis
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Iowa
|2
|5
|.286
|4½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|7
|0
|1.000
|—
|Stockton
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|Northern Arizona
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|South Bay
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|Agua Caliente
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Salt Lake City
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Texas
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Austin
|2
|4
|.333
|2
___
Santa Cruz at Stockton, ppd.
Austin at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Canton at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Agua Caliente at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Austin at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Maine at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
No games scheduled.
Erie at Greensboro, 2 p.m.
Iowa at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.
Canton at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Windy City, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Maine at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Long Island at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Maine at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.