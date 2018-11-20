Listen Live Sports

NBA G League

November 20, 2018 10:20 pm
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Long Island 4 1 .800
Raptors 5 2 .714
Westchester 6 3 .667
Maine 2 4 .333
Delaware 2 4 .333
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Fort Wayne 3 2 .600
Grand Rapids 3 3 .500 ½
Windy City 3 5 .375
Canton 2 4 .333
Wisconsin 1 5 .167
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Greensboro 4 1 .800
Erie 3 4 .429 2
Capital City 2 3 .400 2
Lakeland 1 5 .167
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Sioux Falls 7 1 .875
Oklahoma City 6 1 .857 ½
Memphis 3 3 .500 3
Iowa 2 5 .286
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 7 0 1.000
Stockton 3 4 .429 4
Northern Arizona 2 5 .286 5
South Bay 2 5 .286 5
Agua Caliente 1 4 .200 5
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 4 3 .571
Texas 4 4 .500 ½
Salt Lake City 3 3 .500 ½
Austin 3 4 .429 1

___

Monday’s Games

Santa Cruz at Stockton, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Austin 101, Lakeland 92

Delaware 113, Canton 94

Westchester 93, Long Island 90

Texas 108, Rio Grande Valley 102

Salt Lake City at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Agua Caliente at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Austin at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Maine at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

Erie at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Iowa at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Canton at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Windy City, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Maine at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Long Island at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Maine at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

