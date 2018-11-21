|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Raptors
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Westchester
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Maine
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|Delaware
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Grand Rapids
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|Windy City
|3
|5
|.375
|1½
|Canton
|2
|4
|.333
|1½
|Wisconsin
|1
|6
|.143
|3
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Greensboro
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Erie
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Capital City
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|Lakeland
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Oklahoma City
|6
|1
|.857
|½
|Memphis
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Iowa
|2
|5
|.286
|4½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|7
|0
|1.000
|—
|Stockton
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|Agua Caliente
|2
|4
|.333
|4½
|Northern Arizona
|2
|6
|.250
|5½
|South Bay
|2
|6
|.250
|5½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|Texas
|4
|4
|.500
|½
|Austin
|4
|4
|.500
|½
___
Austin 101, Lakeland 92
Delaware 113, Canton 94
Westchester 93, Long Island 90
Texas 108, Rio Grande Valley 102
Salt Lake City 100, Northern Arizona 89
Agua Caliente 125, South Bay 120, OT
Austin 102, Greensboro 95
Grand Rapids 114, Wisconsin 112
Windy City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Maine at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
No games scheduled.
Erie at Greensboro, 2 p.m.
Iowa at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.
Canton at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Windy City, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Maine at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Long Island at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Maine at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Canton at Capital City, 3 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Windy City, 3 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 4 p.m.
Delaware at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
