The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NBA G League

November 22, 2018 10:12 am
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Long Island 4 1 .800
Westchester 6 3 .667
Raptors 5 3 .625 ½
Delaware 2 4 .333
Maine 2 5 .286 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Grand Rapids 4 3 .571
Fort Wayne 3 3 .500 ½
Windy City 4 5 .444 1
Canton 2 4 .333
Wisconsin 1 6 .143 3
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Greensboro 4 2 .667
Erie 3 4 .429
Capital City 2 3 .400
Lakeland 1 5 .167 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Sioux Falls 7 1 .875
Oklahoma City 6 1 .857 ½
Memphis 4 3 .571
Iowa 2 5 .286
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 7 0 1.000
Stockton 3 4 .429 4
Agua Caliente 2 4 .333
Northern Arizona 2 6 .250
South Bay 2 6 .250
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 5 3 .625
Salt Lake City 4 3 .571 ½
Texas 4 4 .500 1
Austin 4 4 .500 1

___

Wednesday’s Games

Austin 102, Greensboro 95

Grand Rapids 114, Wisconsin 112

Windy City 99, Raptors 91

Memphis 120, Fort Wayne 118

Rio Grande Valley 94, Maine 91

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

Erie at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Iowa at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Canton at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Windy City, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Maine at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Long Island at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Maine at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Canton at Capital City, 3 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Windy City, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 4 p.m.

Delaware at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Texas at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Sports News

The Associated Press

