|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Westchester
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Raptors
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|Delaware
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|Maine
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Grand Rapids
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|Fort Wayne
|3
|3
|.500
|½
|Windy City
|4
|5
|.444
|1
|Canton
|2
|4
|.333
|1½
|Wisconsin
|1
|6
|.143
|3
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Greensboro
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Erie
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Capital City
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|Lakeland
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Oklahoma City
|6
|1
|.857
|½
|Memphis
|4
|3
|.571
|2½
|Iowa
|2
|5
|.286
|4½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|7
|0
|1.000
|—
|Stockton
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|Agua Caliente
|2
|4
|.333
|4½
|Northern Arizona
|2
|6
|.250
|5½
|South Bay
|2
|6
|.250
|5½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Salt Lake City
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|Texas
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Austin
|4
|4
|.500
|1
___
Austin 102, Greensboro 95
Grand Rapids 114, Wisconsin 112
Windy City 99, Raptors 91
Memphis 120, Fort Wayne 118
Rio Grande Valley 94, Maine 91
No games scheduled.
Erie at Greensboro, 2 p.m.
Iowa at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.
Canton at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Windy City, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Maine at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Long Island at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Maine at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Canton at Capital City, 3 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Windy City, 3 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 4 p.m.
Delaware at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Texas at Stockton, 10 p.m.
