|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Westchester
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Raptors
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|Maine
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|Delaware
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Grand Rapids
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|Fort Wayne
|3
|3
|.500
|½
|Windy City
|4
|5
|.444
|1
|Canton
|3
|4
|.429
|1
|Wisconsin
|1
|6
|.143
|3
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Greensboro
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|Erie
|4
|4
|.500
|½
|Capital City
|2
|4
|.333
|1½
|Lakeland
|2
|5
|.286
|2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Oklahoma City
|6
|2
|.750
|1
|Memphis
|4
|3
|.571
|2½
|Iowa
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|7
|0
|1.000
|—
|Stockton
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|Agua Caliente
|2
|4
|.333
|4½
|Northern Arizona
|2
|6
|.250
|5½
|South Bay
|2
|6
|.250
|5½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Salt Lake City
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|Texas
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Austin
|4
|4
|.500
|1
___
No games scheduled.
Erie 133, Greensboro 116
Iowa 123, Oklahoma City 115
Canton 115, Capital City 105
Lakeland 112, Delaware 107
Wisconsin at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Windy City, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Maine at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Long Island at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Maine at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Canton at Capital City, 3 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Windy City, 3 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 4 p.m.
Delaware at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Texas at Stockton, 10 p.m.
