NBA G League

November 23, 2018 9:19 pm
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Long Island 4 1 .800
Westchester 6 3 .667
Raptors 5 3 .625 ½
Maine 2 5 .286 3
Delaware 2 5 .286 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Grand Rapids 4 3 .571
Fort Wayne 3 3 .500 ½
Windy City 4 5 .444 1
Canton 3 4 .429 1
Wisconsin 1 6 .143 3
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Greensboro 4 3 .571
Erie 4 4 .500 ½
Capital City 2 4 .333
Lakeland 2 5 .286 2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Sioux Falls 7 1 .875
Oklahoma City 6 2 .750 1
Memphis 4 3 .571
Iowa 3 5 .375 4
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 7 0 1.000
Stockton 3 4 .429 4
Agua Caliente 2 4 .333
Northern Arizona 2 6 .250
South Bay 2 6 .250
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 5 3 .625
Salt Lake City 4 3 .571 ½
Texas 4 4 .500 1
Austin 4 4 .500 1

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

Erie 133, Greensboro 116

Iowa 123, Oklahoma City 115

Canton 115, Capital City 105

Lakeland 112, Delaware 107

Wisconsin at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Windy City, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Maine at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Long Island at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Maine at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Canton at Capital City, 3 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Windy City, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 4 p.m.

Delaware at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Texas at Stockton, 10 p.m.

