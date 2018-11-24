|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Westchester
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Raptors
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Delaware
|2
|5
|.286
|3½
|Maine
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Grand Rapids
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|Fort Wayne
|3
|3
|.500
|½
|Canton
|3
|4
|.429
|1
|Windy City
|4
|6
|.400
|1½
|Wisconsin
|1
|7
|.125
|3½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Greensboro
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|Erie
|4
|4
|.500
|½
|Capital City
|2
|4
|.333
|1½
|Lakeland
|2
|5
|.286
|2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|8
|1
|.889
|—
|Oklahoma City
|6
|2
|.750
|1½
|Memphis
|4
|3
|.571
|3
|Iowa
|3
|5
|.375
|4½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|8
|0
|1.000
|—
|Stockton
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|Agua Caliente
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|Northern Arizona
|2
|7
|.222
|6½
|South Bay
|2
|7
|.222
|6½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Austin
|5
|4
|.556
|½
|Texas
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Salt Lake City
|4
|4
|.500
|1
___
Erie 133, Greensboro 116
Iowa 123, Oklahoma City 115
Canton 115, Capital City 105
Lakeland 112, Delaware 107
Westchester 131, Wisconsin 75
Long Island 113, Windy City 99
Sioux Falls 152, South Bay 112
Austin 109, Maine 104
Santa Cruz 110, Salt Lake City 104
Stockton 114, Northern Arizona 93
Long Island at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Maine at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Canton at Capital City, 3 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Windy City, 3 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 4 p.m.
Delaware at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Texas at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Greensboro at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Erie, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Maine at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
