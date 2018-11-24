All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Westchester 8 3 .727 — Long Island 5 2 .714 1 Raptors 6 3 .667 1 Delaware 2 5 .286 4 Maine 2 6 .250 4½ Central Division W L Pct GB Grand Rapids 5 3 .625 — Fort Wayne 3 3 .500 1 Canton 3 4 .429 1½ Windy City 4 6 .400 2 Wisconsin 1 8 .111 4½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Erie 4 4 .500 — Greensboro 4 4 .500 — Capital City 2 4 .333 1 Lakeland 2 5 .286 1½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Sioux Falls 8 1 .889 — Oklahoma City 6 2 .750 1½ Memphis 4 3 .571 3 Iowa 3 5 .375 4½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 8 0 1.000 — Stockton 4 4 .500 4 Agua Caliente 2 4 .333 5 Northern Arizona 2 7 .222 6½ South Bay 2 7 .222 6½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 5 3 .625 — Austin 5 4 .556 ½ Texas 4 4 .500 1 Salt Lake City 4 4 .500 1

Friday’s Games

Erie 133, Greensboro 116

Iowa 123, Oklahoma City 115

Canton 115, Capital City 105

Lakeland 112, Delaware 107

Westchester 131, Wisconsin 75

Long Island 113, Windy City 99

Sioux Falls 152, South Bay 112

Austin 109, Maine 104

Santa Cruz 110, Salt Lake City 104

Stockton 114, Northern Arizona 93

Saturday’s Games

Grand Rapids 116, Long Island 107

Raptors 107, Greensboro 100

Westchester 104, Wisconsin 91

Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Maine at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Canton at Capital City, 3 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Windy City, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 4 p.m.

Delaware at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Texas at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Erie, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Maine at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

