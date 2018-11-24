Listen Live Sports

NBA G League

November 24, 2018 10:22 pm
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Westchester 8 3 .727
Long Island 5 2 .714 1
Raptors 6 3 .667 1
Delaware 2 5 .286 4
Maine 2 6 .250
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Grand Rapids 5 3 .625
Fort Wayne 3 3 .500 1
Canton 3 4 .429
Windy City 4 6 .400 2
Wisconsin 1 8 .111
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Erie 4 4 .500
Greensboro 4 4 .500
Capital City 2 4 .333 1
Lakeland 2 5 .286
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Sioux Falls 8 2 .800
Oklahoma City 6 2 .750 1
Memphis 4 3 .571
Iowa 3 6 .333
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 8 0 1.000
Stockton 4 4 .500 4
Agua Caliente 2 4 .333 5
South Bay 3 7 .300 6
Northern Arizona 2 7 .222
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 6 3 .667
Austin 5 4 .556 1
Texas 4 4 .500
Salt Lake City 4 4 .500

___

Friday’s Games

Erie 133, Greensboro 116

Iowa 123, Oklahoma City 115

Canton 115, Capital City 105

Lakeland 112, Delaware 107

Westchester 131, Wisconsin 75

Long Island 113, Windy City 99

Sioux Falls 152, South Bay 112

Austin 109, Maine 104

Santa Cruz 110, Salt Lake City 104

Stockton 114, Northern Arizona 93

Saturday’s Games

Grand Rapids 116, Long Island 107

Raptors 107, Greensboro 100

Westchester 104, Wisconsin 91

Rio Grande Valley 127, Iowa 122

South Bay 112, Sioux Falls 109

Maine at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Canton at Capital City, 3 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Windy City, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 4 p.m.

Delaware at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Texas at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Erie, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Maine at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

