|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Westchester
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Long Island
|5
|2
|.714
|1
|Raptors
|6
|3
|.667
|1
|Delaware
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|Maine
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Grand Rapids
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Fort Wayne
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Canton
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Windy City
|4
|6
|.400
|2
|Wisconsin
|1
|8
|.111
|4½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Erie
|4
|4
|.500
|—
|Greensboro
|4
|4
|.500
|—
|Capital City
|2
|4
|.333
|1
|Lakeland
|2
|5
|.286
|1½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|Oklahoma City
|7
|2
|.778
|½
|Memphis
|4
|4
|.500
|3
|Iowa
|3
|6
|.333
|4½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|8
|0
|1.000
|—
|Stockton
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|Agua Caliente
|3
|4
|.429
|4½
|South Bay
|3
|7
|.300
|6
|Northern Arizona
|2
|8
|.200
|7
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Texas
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|Austin
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|Salt Lake City
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
___
Grand Rapids 116, Long Island 107
Raptors 107, Greensboro 100
Westchester 104, Wisconsin 91
Rio Grande Valley 127, Iowa 122
South Bay 112, Sioux Falls 109
Texas 105, Maine 101, OT
Agua Caliente 108, Northern Arizona 96
Oklahoma City 114, Memphis 104
Canton at Capital City, 3 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Windy City, 3 p.m.
Delaware at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Texas at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Greensboro at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Erie, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Maine at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Canton, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Texas at South Bay, 10 p.m.
