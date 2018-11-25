Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NBA G League

November 25, 2018 5:18 pm
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Westchester 8 3 .727
Long Island 5 2 .714 1
Raptors 6 3 .667 1
Delaware 2 5 .286 4
Maine 2 7 .222 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Grand Rapids 5 3 .625
Fort Wayne 4 3 .571 ½
Canton 3 5 .375 2
Windy City 4 7 .364
Wisconsin 1 8 .111
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Erie 4 4 .500
Greensboro 4 4 .500
Capital City 3 4 .429 ½
Lakeland 2 5 .286
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Sioux Falls 8 2 .800
Oklahoma City 7 2 .778 ½
Memphis 4 4 .500 3
Iowa 3 6 .333
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 8 0 1.000
Stockton 4 4 .500 4
Agua Caliente 3 4 .429
South Bay 3 7 .300 6
Northern Arizona 2 8 .200 7
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 6 3 .667
Texas 5 4 .556 1
Austin 5 4 .556 1
Salt Lake City 4 4 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Grand Rapids 116, Long Island 107

Raptors 107, Greensboro 100

Westchester 104, Wisconsin 91

Rio Grande Valley 127, Iowa 122

South Bay 112, Sioux Falls 109

Texas 105, Maine 101, OT

Agua Caliente 108, Northern Arizona 96

Sunday’s Games

Oklahoma City 114, Memphis 104

Capital City 121, Canton 103

Fort Wayne 105, Windy City 100

Delaware at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Texas at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Erie, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Maine at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Agua Caliente at Canton, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Texas at South Bay, 10 p.m.

