|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Westchester
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Long Island
|5
|2
|.714
|1
|Raptors
|6
|3
|.667
|1
|Delaware
|3
|5
|.375
|3½
|Maine
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Grand Rapids
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Fort Wayne
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|Canton
|3
|5
|.375
|2
|Windy City
|4
|7
|.364
|2½
|Wisconsin
|1
|8
|.111
|4½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Erie
|4
|4
|.500
|—
|Greensboro
|4
|4
|.500
|—
|Capital City
|3
|4
|.429
|½
|Lakeland
|2
|6
|.250
|2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|Oklahoma City
|7
|2
|.778
|½
|Memphis
|4
|4
|.500
|3
|Iowa
|3
|6
|.333
|4½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|8
|0
|1.000
|—
|Stockton
|5
|4
|.556
|3½
|Agua Caliente
|3
|4
|.429
|4½
|South Bay
|3
|7
|.300
|6
|Northern Arizona
|2
|8
|.200
|7
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Austin
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|Texas
|5
|5
|.500
|1½
|Salt Lake City
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
___
Oklahoma City 114, Memphis 104
Capital City 121, Canton 103
Fort Wayne 105, Windy City 100
Delaware 113, Lakeland 104
Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Stockton 101, Texas 97
Greensboro at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Erie, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Maine at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Canton, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Texas at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Raptors at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Maine, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
