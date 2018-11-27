All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Westchester 8 3 .727 — Long Island 5 2 .714 1 Raptors 6 3 .667 1 Delaware 3 5 .375 3½ Maine 2 7 .222 5 Central Division W L Pct GB Grand Rapids 5 3 .625 — Fort Wayne 4 3 .571 ½ Canton 3 5 .375 2 Windy City 4 7 .364 2½ Wisconsin 1 8 .111 4½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Erie 4 4 .500 — Greensboro 4 4 .500 — Capital City 3 4 .429 ½ Lakeland 2 6 .250 2 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Sioux Falls 8 2 .800 — Oklahoma City 7 2 .778 ½ Memphis 4 4 .500 3 Iowa 3 6 .333 4½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 8 0 1.000 — Stockton 5 4 .556 3½ Agua Caliente 3 4 .429 4½ South Bay 3 7 .300 6 Northern Arizona 2 8 .200 7 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 6 3 .667 — Austin 5 4 .556 1 Texas 5 5 .500 1½ Salt Lake City 4 4 .500 1½

___

Sunday’s Games

Oklahoma City 114, Memphis 104

Capital City 121, Canton 103

Fort Wayne 105, Windy City 100

Advertisement

Delaware 113, Lakeland 104

Monday’s Games

Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Stockton 101, Texas 97

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Erie, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Maine at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Agua Caliente at Canton, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Texas at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Raptors at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.