NBA G League

November 27, 2018 12:18 am
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Westchester 8 3 .727
Long Island 5 2 .714 1
Raptors 6 3 .667 1
Delaware 3 5 .375
Maine 2 7 .222 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Grand Rapids 5 3 .625
Fort Wayne 4 3 .571 ½
Canton 3 5 .375 2
Windy City 4 7 .364
Wisconsin 1 8 .111
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Erie 4 4 .500
Greensboro 4 4 .500
Capital City 3 4 .429 ½
Lakeland 2 6 .250 2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Sioux Falls 8 2 .800
Oklahoma City 7 2 .778 ½
Memphis 4 4 .500 3
Iowa 3 6 .333
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 8 1 .889
Stockton 5 4 .556 3
Agua Caliente 4 4 .500
South Bay 3 7 .300
Northern Arizona 2 8 .200
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 6 3 .667
Austin 5 4 .556 1
Texas 5 5 .500
Salt Lake City 4 4 .500

Sunday’s Games

Oklahoma City 114, Memphis 104

Capital City 121, Canton 103

Fort Wayne 105, Windy City 100

Delaware 113, Lakeland 104

Monday’s Games

Agua Caliente 103, Santa Cruz 84

Stockton 101, Texas 97

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Erie, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Maine at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Agua Caliente at Canton, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Texas at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Raptors at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

