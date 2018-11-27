All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Westchester 9 3 .750 — Long Island 6 2 .750 1 Raptors 6 3 .667 1½ Delaware 3 5 .375 4 Maine 2 7 .222 5½ Central Division W L Pct GB Grand Rapids 5 3 .625 — Fort Wayne 4 3 .571 ½ Canton 3 5 .375 2 Windy City 4 8 .333 3 Wisconsin 1 8 .111 4½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Erie 4 4 .500 — Greensboro 4 5 .444 ½ Capital City 3 4 .429 ½ Lakeland 2 6 .250 2 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Sioux Falls 8 2 .800 — Oklahoma City 7 2 .778 ½ Memphis 4 4 .500 3 Iowa 3 6 .333 4½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 8 1 .889 — Stockton 5 4 .556 3 Agua Caliente 4 4 .500 3½ South Bay 3 7 .300 5½ Northern Arizona 2 8 .200 6½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 6 3 .667 — Austin 5 4 .556 1 Texas 5 5 .500 1½ Salt Lake City 4 4 .500 1½

___

Monday’s Games

Agua Caliente 103, Santa Cruz 84

Stockton 101, Texas 97

Tuesday’s Games

Long Island 129, Greensboro 118

Raptors at Erie, 7 p.m.

Westchester 91, Windy City 72

Memphis at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Maine at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Agua Caliente at Canton, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Texas at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Raptors at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lakeland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Texas at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

