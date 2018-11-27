|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Westchester
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Long Island
|6
|2
|.750
|1
|Raptors
|6
|3
|.667
|1½
|Delaware
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|Maine
|2
|7
|.222
|5½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Grand Rapids
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Fort Wayne
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|Canton
|3
|5
|.375
|2
|Windy City
|4
|8
|.333
|3
|Wisconsin
|1
|8
|.111
|4½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Erie
|4
|4
|.500
|—
|Greensboro
|4
|5
|.444
|½
|Capital City
|3
|4
|.429
|½
|Lakeland
|2
|6
|.250
|2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|Oklahoma City
|7
|2
|.778
|½
|Memphis
|4
|4
|.500
|3
|Iowa
|3
|6
|.333
|4½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|8
|1
|.889
|—
|Stockton
|5
|4
|.556
|3
|Agua Caliente
|4
|4
|.500
|3½
|South Bay
|3
|7
|.300
|5½
|Northern Arizona
|2
|8
|.200
|6½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Austin
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|Texas
|5
|5
|.500
|1½
|Salt Lake City
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
___
Agua Caliente 103, Santa Cruz 84
Stockton 101, Texas 97
Long Island 129, Greensboro 118
Raptors at Erie, 7 p.m.
Westchester 91, Windy City 72
Memphis at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Maine at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Canton, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Texas at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Raptors at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Maine, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Lakeland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Texas at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
