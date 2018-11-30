Listen Live Sports

NBA G League

November 30, 2018
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Westchester 9 3 .750
Raptors 8 3 .727 ½
Long Island 6 2 .750 1
Delaware 4 5 .444
Maine 3 8 .273
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Grand Rapids 5 4 .556
Fort Wayne 4 4 .500 ½
Canton 4 5 .444 1
Windy City 5 8 .385 2
Wisconsin 1 9 .100
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Erie 4 5 .444
Greensboro 4 5 .444
Capital City 3 4 .429
Lakeland 3 6 .333 1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Sioux Falls 8 2 .800
Oklahoma City 8 2 .800
Memphis 5 4 .556
Iowa 3 6 .333
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 8 1 .889
Stockton 5 4 .556 3
Agua Caliente 4 5 .444 4
South Bay 4 7 .364 5
Northern Arizona 2 9 .182 7
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 6 4 .600
Austin 5 4 .556 ½
Texas 5 6 .455
Salt Lake City 4 5 .444

___

Thursday’s Games

Raptors 136, Fort Wayne 116

Windy City 106, Maine 105

Oklahoma City 110, Rio Grande Valley 99

Friday’s Games

Lakeland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Texas at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Delaware at Canton, 2 p.m.

Capital City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Erie, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Austin, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Texas at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Lakeland at Long Island, 3 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Memphis at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Westchester at Delaware, 11 a.m.

Canton at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

