All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Westchester 9 3 .750 — Raptors 8 3 .727 ½ Long Island 6 2 .750 1 Delaware 4 5 .444 3½ Maine 3 8 .273 5½ Central Division W L Pct GB Grand Rapids 5 4 .556 — Fort Wayne 4 4 .500 ½ Canton 4 5 .444 1 Windy City 5 8 .385 2 Wisconsin 1 9 .100 4½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Erie 4 5 .444 — Greensboro 4 5 .444 — Capital City 3 4 .429 — Lakeland 3 6 .333 1 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Sioux Falls 8 2 .800 — Oklahoma City 8 2 .800 — Memphis 5 4 .556 2½ Iowa 3 6 .333 4½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 8 1 .889 — Stockton 5 4 .556 3 Agua Caliente 4 5 .444 4 South Bay 4 7 .364 5 Northern Arizona 2 9 .182 7 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 6 4 .600 — Austin 5 4 .556 ½ Texas 5 6 .455 1½ Salt Lake City 4 5 .444 1½

Thursday’s Games

Raptors 136, Fort Wayne 116

Windy City 106, Maine 105

Oklahoma City 110, Rio Grande Valley 99

Friday’s Games

Lakeland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Texas at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Delaware at Canton, 2 p.m.

Capital City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Erie, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Austin, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Texas at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Lakeland at Long Island, 3 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Memphis at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Westchester at Delaware, 11 a.m.

Canton at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

