|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Westchester
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Raptors
|8
|3
|.727
|½
|Long Island
|6
|2
|.750
|1
|Delaware
|4
|5
|.444
|3½
|Maine
|3
|8
|.273
|5½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Grand Rapids
|5
|4
|.556
|—
|Fort Wayne
|4
|4
|.500
|½
|Canton
|4
|5
|.444
|1
|Windy City
|5
|8
|.385
|2
|Wisconsin
|1
|9
|.100
|4½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Erie
|4
|5
|.444
|—
|Greensboro
|4
|5
|.444
|—
|Capital City
|3
|4
|.429
|—
|Lakeland
|3
|6
|.333
|1
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|Oklahoma City
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|Memphis
|5
|4
|.556
|2½
|Iowa
|3
|6
|.333
|4½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|8
|1
|.889
|—
|Stockton
|5
|4
|.556
|3
|Agua Caliente
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|South Bay
|4
|7
|.364
|5
|Northern Arizona
|2
|9
|.182
|7
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|6
|4
|.600
|—
|Austin
|5
|4
|.556
|½
|Texas
|5
|6
|.455
|1½
|Salt Lake City
|4
|5
|.444
|1½
Raptors 136, Fort Wayne 116
Windy City 106, Maine 105
Oklahoma City 110, Rio Grande Valley 99
Lakeland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Texas at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Delaware at Canton, 2 p.m.
Capital City at Maine, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Erie, 7 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Austin, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Texas at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.
Lakeland at Long Island, 3 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Stockton, 4 p.m.
Memphis at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Delaware, 11 a.m.
Canton at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
South Bay at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
