All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Westchester 9 3 .750 — Long Island 7 2 .778 ½ Raptors 8 3 .727 ½ Delaware 4 5 .444 3½ Maine 3 8 .273 5½ Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 4 4 .500 — Grand Rapids 5 5 .500 — Canton 4 5 .444 ½ Windy City 5 8 .385 1½ Wisconsin 1 9 .100 4 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Erie 4 5 .444 — Capital City 3 4 .429 — Greensboro 4 6 .400 ½ Lakeland 4 6 .400 ½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Sioux Falls 9 2 .818 — Oklahoma City 8 2 .800 ½ Memphis 5 4 .556 3 Iowa 3 6 .333 5 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 8 1 .889 — Stockton 5 4 .556 3 Agua Caliente 4 5 .444 4 South Bay 4 7 .364 5 Northern Arizona 2 10 .167 7½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB Austin 5 4 .556 — Rio Grande Valley 6 5 .545 — Salt Lake City 5 5 .500 ½ Texas 5 6 .455 1

Thursday’s Games

Raptors 136, Fort Wayne 116

Windy City 106, Maine 105

Oklahoma City 110, Rio Grande Valley 99

Friday’s Games

Lakeland 119, Grand Rapids 95

Long Island 118, Greensboro 114

Salt Lake City 119, Rio Grande Valley 114

Sioux Falls 127, Northern Arizona 106

Agua Caliente at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Texas at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Delaware at Canton, 2 p.m.

Capital City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Erie, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Austin, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Texas at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Lakeland at Long Island, 3 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Memphis at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Westchester at Delaware, 11 a.m.

Canton at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

