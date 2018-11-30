|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Westchester
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Long Island
|7
|2
|.778
|½
|Raptors
|8
|3
|.727
|½
|Delaware
|4
|5
|.444
|3½
|Maine
|3
|8
|.273
|5½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|4
|4
|.500
|—
|Grand Rapids
|5
|5
|.500
|—
|Canton
|4
|5
|.444
|½
|Windy City
|5
|8
|.385
|1½
|Wisconsin
|1
|9
|.100
|4
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Erie
|4
|5
|.444
|—
|Capital City
|3
|4
|.429
|—
|Greensboro
|4
|6
|.400
|½
|Lakeland
|4
|6
|.400
|½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|Oklahoma City
|8
|2
|.800
|½
|Memphis
|5
|4
|.556
|3
|Iowa
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|8
|1
|.889
|—
|Stockton
|5
|4
|.556
|3
|Agua Caliente
|5
|5
|.500
|3½
|South Bay
|4
|7
|.364
|5
|Northern Arizona
|2
|10
|.167
|7½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|6
|5
|.545
|—
|Salt Lake City
|5
|5
|.500
|½
|Austin
|5
|5
|.500
|½
|Texas
|5
|6
|.455
|1
___
Raptors 136, Fort Wayne 116
Windy City 106, Maine 105
Oklahoma City 110, Rio Grande Valley 99
Lakeland 119, Grand Rapids 95
Long Island 118, Greensboro 114
Salt Lake City 119, Rio Grande Valley 114
Sioux Falls 127, Northern Arizona 106
Agua Caliente 125, Austin 122
Texas at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Delaware at Canton, 2 p.m.
Capital City at Maine, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Erie, 7 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Austin, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Texas at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.
Lakeland at Long Island, 3 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Stockton, 4 p.m.
Memphis at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Delaware, 11 a.m.
Canton at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
South Bay at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
