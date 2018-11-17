Listen Live Sports

NC A&T clinches MEAC crown, shuts out NC Central, 45-0

November 17, 2018 6:08 pm
 
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Lamar Raynard threw for two touchdowns and Marquell Cartwright ran for two more as North Carolina A&T shutout North Carolina Central Saturday afternoon to claim the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championship.

With Florida A&M falling to Bethune-Cookman, 33-19, the Aggies earn their fourth title in the last five years and their third Air Force Celebration Bowl bid in four years.

Raynard threw 4 yards to Elijah Bell in the first quarter and Cartwright dashed 35 yards for a score to give the Aggies a 14-0 lead after one quarter. Cartwright punched in from the 1 early in the third quarter and Raynard hit Bell from 24 yards out to make it 38-0.

Raynard was 16 of 23 for 257 yards passing. Cartwright had 20 carries for 110 yards and Bell pulled in 10 passes for 122 yards.

The Aggies held North Carolina Central to just 41 yards of total offense, including minus-21 yards rushing.

